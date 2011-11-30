(Adds details)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Nov 30 Williams and Force India
were among four teams to have no drivers named on an entry list
for next year's Formula One world championship published by the
governing FIA on Wednesday.
Williams had been expected to include at least well-funded
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado as one of their drivers but the
former champions left both spaces blank, with names to be
confirmed at a later date.
Brazilian Rubens Barrichello, Williams's other driver this
year, is out of contract but hoping to stay on for his 20th
season in the sport despite having strong rivals for the seat.
Force India, who are expected to confirm Britain's Paul Di
Resta and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, also left empty spaces
along with HRT and Toro Rosso.
Spanish-owned HRT have already announced Spanish veteran
Pedro de la Rosa as one of their drivers, but his name did not
appear on the initial list either.
The Formula One sporting regulations decree the
International Automobile Federation (FIA) must publish the list
on or before Nov. 30 but teams are under no obligation to decide
their drivers by that date.
Lotus, formerly the Renault F1 team, had only 2007 world
champion Kimi Raikkonen listed after announcing on Tuesday that
the Finn would be making a comeback with them.
Russian Vitaly Petrov, Frenchman Romain Grosjean and
Brazilian Bruno Senna have all been linked to the team's second
position.
Petrov, who has a contract and has raced for the past two
seasons, and his manager were meeting Lotus bosses on Wednesday
to discuss his future with the team.
Lotus have now also become a British team after Renault,
despite their team factory being in central England, had
competed under the French flag.
Despite eight of the 12 teams being British-based, including
champions Red Bull, only three (McLaren, Williams and Lotus)
will compete with British licences next year.
Virgin Racing will become Russian-registered Marussia F1
while Caterham, formerly Team Lotus, compete under the Malaysian
flag.
Caterham confirmed Finland's Heikki Kovalainen and Italian
Jarno Trulli, but the latter's place remains uncertain with Red
Bull-backed Australian Daniel Ricciardo linked to the team.
Red Bull's double champion Sebastian Vettel will have the
number one on his car for the second year in a row while
Australian team mate Mark Webber will have the number two.
At McLaren, Jenson Button is assigned the number three with
Lewis Hamilton, beaten this year for the first time in his
career by a team mate over the course of a season, carrying the
number four.
