LONDON Dec 2 World champions Red Bull and
rivals Ferrari will withdraw from the Formula One Teams
Association (FOTA) after failure to reach agreement over cost
cutting measures.
Ferrari said in a statement on Friday the organisation's
"drive has run its course".
The decision will leave FOTA, created to represent a united
front in negotiations with commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone
and the governing FIA, with just nine of the 12 teams.
Strugglers Hispania (HRT) pulled out last January, saying it
no longer made sense for them to be members, although FOTA said
the Spanish-based team had failed to pay their membership dues.
"Red Bull Racing can confirm it has served notice to
withdraw from FOTA," the team of double world champion Sebastian
Vettel said in a statement just five days after the end of the
season in Brazil.
"The team will remain committed to finding a solution
regarding cost saving in Formula One."
Ferrari, whose president Luca di Montezemolo was FOTA's
first president, said they had also given notice.
"Ferrari has informed FOTA president Martin Whitmarsh that
it is leaving the organisation," the Italian team said on their
website (www.ferrari.com).
"It (the decision) was taken reluctantly after analysing the
current situation and the stalemate when it came to debate on
some issues that were at the core of why the association was
formed," said Ferrari.
"FOTA's drive has run its course, despite the excellent work
of... Whitmarsh in trying to reach agreement between the various
positions for the common good."
Ferrari said they would work with the other teams to make
the cost-cutting Resource Restriction Agreement (RRA) "more
effective and efficient".
