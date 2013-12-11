LONDON Dec 11 Only four teams will take part in next week's Pirelli Formula One tyre test in Bahrain after McLaren and Force India said on Wednesday they would not be attending.

"The timescale was just too tight to make it, unfortunately," said a Force India spokesman.

McLaren, 50 percent owned by Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, confirmed separately that they were not going either.

A Pirelli spokeswoman said Ferrari, Mercedes, champions Red Bull and sister team Toro Rosso would attend the Dec. 17-19 session at the Sakhir circuit to test the Italian supplier's 2014 tyres.

The governing FIA had announced on Monday that all six teams had accepted an invitation to test.

Pirelli had sought special permission to test to get as much feedback as possible on their planned 2014 tyres after having to revise their 2013 ones following a spate of blowouts at the British Grand Prix in June.

The first regular pre-season test with all the teams will be in Jerez, Spain, at the end of January. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)