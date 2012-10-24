Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
NEW DELHI Venezuelan Johnny Cecotto junior will try out a Toro Rosso at Formula One's young driver test in Abu Dhabi next month, the team said at the Indian Grand Prix on Wednesday.
Cecotto's father and namesake, who was also a motorcycle world champion, raced in Formula One with the Theodore and Toleman teams in 1983 and 1984.
The 23-year-old is backed by Venezuelan lubricants company Venoco whereas compatriot Pastor Maldonado, a race winner with Williams, receives substantial backing from the state oil company PDVSA.
Brazilian Luiz Razia, second in this year's GP2 series, will also test for the Italian-based team at the Yas Marina circuit.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.