LONDON Dec 15 Toro Rosso changed their
driver line-up because they should be a school for rookies and
this year's pair no longer fitted that description, the Formula
One team's boss Franz Tost said on Thursday.
The Red Bull-owned team said farewell on Wednesday to
Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi and
welcomed instead Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Frenchman
Jean-Eric Vergne.
"Sebastien has been with us for three seasons and Jaime for
two and a half," Tost said in a team Q+A. "Both of them worked
hard for the team, doing their very best and achieving some good
results.
"However, Scuderia Toro Rosso's ethos has always been that
of the "rookie training school" and with over two seasons under
your belt, you are no longer a rookie."
Tost said that in an ideal world one or other Toro Rosso
driver might have hoped to graduate to Red Bull but, with double
world champion Sebastian Vettel dominant and Australian Mark
Webber confirmed for another year, there was no vacancy.
Vettel drove for Toro Rosso in 2008 and 2009, winning the
Italian Grand Prix for their only victory to date in his first
full season. The team finished eighth overall this year.
"It might be seen as a harsh decision, but Formula One is a
tough environment and Toro Rosso has always been very clear
about the principles behind its driver choice," said Tost, who
added that the decision had been taken only on Tuesday.
NO REGRETS
Alguersuari, who made his debut with the Italian-based team
in 2009 as the sport's youngest ever race driver aged 19 and
with next to no experience, said in a separate statement that he
was very surprised but had no hard feelings.
The Spaniard said both Tost and Helmut Marko, a close
advisor to Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, had assured him
only recently that they had plans for him in 2012 and had
invited him to a sponsor event in Madrid.
"I will not judge the reasons of the decision because Red
Bull gave me everything since I was 15 years old," he said.
"I am not a victim because for seven years I have enjoyed
the privilege of being in the best team in the world and with
the best means," continued Alguersuari, pointing out that almost
five million of his compatriots were out of work.
"There is no drama, because I have many plans for the
present and the future."
Ricciardo, who raced in 11 grands prix this season with
struggling HRT, said he had been told he had the drive in a late
evening phone call to his home in Perth.
"It was short, sharp and to the point, but it contained all
the news I wanted to hear," said the Australian. "It was an
awesome Christmas present and a big relief. I was with Mum and
Dad at the time and I came out of my room and told them the news
and it felt pretty special.
"My trainer told me I could take it easy until Christmas,
but once I heard I got the drive I wanted to go out and bash
myself up in the gym," he added.
Vergne, the third of a trio of Frenchman on the starting
grid next year, had thought he might have to settle for the test
and reserve role. He looked forward to pairing up with
Ricciardo, his team mate in the junior Renault 2.0 series.
"Dan could probably have a slight edge over me at first as
he has done 11 races this year, but let's see how it develops,
as we have all the winter testing ahead of us before we start
racing," he said.
The season starts in Melbourne on March 18.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)