(Adds detail)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Dec 14 Toro Rosso named Australian
Daniel Ricciardo and Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne in an all-new
2012 driver line-up on Wednesday after surprisingly ditching the
youngsters who took them to eighth place in this year's Formula
One championship.
The decision left Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi and Spaniard
Jaime Alguersuari looking for a drive with few options
remaining.
Vergne, 21, has tested for Red Bull and took part in Friday
practice for Toro Rosso three times this year.
He will be France's third driver on the starting grid, along
with Lotus's Romain Grosjean and Marussia's Charles Pic, after
the country had none in 2011.
Ricciardo, a Red Bull test and reserve driver, raced for HRT
this year and the 22-year-old had been linked to Caterham as a
possible replacement for Jarno Trulli despite the Italian having
a contract.
The arrival of the pair means Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso will
have a completely new lineup for the first time since their
debut in 2006.
Toro Rosso said the decision was taken in conjunction with
Red Bull.
"One has to remember that when...Toro Rosso was established
in 2005, it was done so with the intention of providing a first
step into Formula One for the youngsters in the Red Bull junior
driver programme," said team boss Franz Tost.
"It is therefore part of the team's culture to change its
driver line-up from time to time in order to achieve this goal."
Perth native Ricciardo took part in Friday practice at grand
prix weekends for Toro Rosso before moving to a race seat at HRT
in the second half of the year for the final 11 races without
scoring a point.
"This is a really big deal for me," he said.
"I have to say that joining Scuderia Toro Rosso was always
my real goal, so a big thank you to Red Bull for giving me this
fantastic opportunity," he added.
Alguersuari and Buemi were 14th and 15th respectively this
season, with 26 and 15 points.
Toro Rosso's announcement left one seat at Williams and one
at HRT still to be decided.
Force India have yet to name their lineup but are expected
to go with Britain's Paul di Resta and Germany's Nico
Hulkenberg.
Germany's Adrian Sutil, Russian Vitaly Petrov and Brazilians
Rubens Barrichello and Bruno Senna are among those who raced
this season still looking for a seat.
(editing by Ed Osmond)