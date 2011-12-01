LOND0N Dec 1 The Toro Rosso Formula One
team announced two senior technical appointments on Thursday
including the hiring of former Williams chief aerodynamicist Jon
Tomlinson.
Tomlinson, who resigned from Williams this year in a
shake-up of that team's technical department, will be deputy
head of aerodynamics based at the Bicester wind tunnel in
Britain.
Toro Rosso said Italian Luca Furbatto had joined from
McLaren, where he was assistant project leader on the design of
this year's car, and will take over in April as chief designer
at the Faenza headquarters.
The team's current chief designer Ben Butler is returning to
work for Red Bull technology in Britain.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)