LONDON Aug 18 Max Verstappen will become Formula One's youngest ever driver at the age of 17 after the Toro Rosso team announced on Monday that the Dutchman will replace Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne in their lineup next year.

Verstappen, son of former grand prix racer Jos, turns 17 only next month.

The sport's youngest driver to date is Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari, who made his debut with the same Red Bull-owned team in 2009 at the age of 19 and 125 days.

"We consider Max to be one of the most skilled young drivers of the new generation and we believe he has the necessary maturity and mental strength to take on this challenge successfully," said team principal Franz Tost in a statement.

Verstappen will partner Russian Daniil Kvyat, who made his debut with the team this year at the age of 19 years and 324 days. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin palmer)