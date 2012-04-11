April 11 Toyota Racing have pulled out of next
month's Spa Francorchamps endurance race after damaging their
only car in testing.
The Japanese team's TS030 HYBRID was involved in an accident
while testing at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France
last week.
"Regrettably this damage is too severe to repair. A
replacement monocoque cannot be produced and sufficiently tested
to ensure reliability within the limited time available," a team
statement said on Wednesday.
"We are deeply saddened to announce this decision and our
sympathies are with the drivers, team members and fans who have
been anticipating the Spa race so eagerly," Toyota Racing Team
president Yoshiaki Kinoshita said.
"Since the accident we have looked into all options but
unfortunately there is no alternative course of action open to
us."
The team, including former Formula One drivers Alexander
Wurz and Kazuki Nakajima, will now make their first appearance
at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.
