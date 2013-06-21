UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Vinales wins in Argentina after Marquez crashes out
* First Yamaha rider since Rainey in 1990 to do opening double
LONDON, June 21 An international tribunal reprimanded Mercedes and tyre supplier Pirelli on Friday for a 'secret' test in May and also ordered the Formula One team to miss a three-day young driver test at Silverstone next month.
The verdict was announced by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) in a statement after a hearing in Paris on Thursday.
* First Yamaha rider since Rainey in 1990 to do opening double
April 9 Spaniard Maverick Vinales continued his perfect start to the MotoGP season on Sunday with a victory in Argentina after compatriot and reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed while leading from pole.