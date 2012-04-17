Formula One's commercial rights holder, Bernie Ecclestone (C), speaks to the media after a meeting with FIA (International Automobile Federation) officials at Shanghai International circuit April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has cast doubt on New Jersey hosting a grand prix in June 2013 despite a 10-year agreement announced last year.

"Maybe the New York race will be 2013," he told the BBC on Tuesday. "It's a when - 2013 or 2014."

The east-coast race is likely to be coupled with Canada on successive weekends and would give the United States two rounds of the championship, with Austin in Texas due to make a debut on the calendar this November if its new circuit is ready in time.

New Jersey's street-circuit race is due to be held on the banks of the Hudson river with New York's Manhattan skyline as a backdrop.

The United States, a key market for Formula One manufacturers such as Ferrari and Mercedes as well as team sponsors, has not had a grand prix since Indianapolis in 2007.

Austin had looked unlikely to go ahead until an agreement over hosting fees was reached between Ecclestone and local organisers in December.

