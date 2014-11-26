LONDON Nov 26 The Toro Rosso Formula One team will have an all-new lineup next season after French driver Jean-Eric Vergne confirmed on Wednesday that he was leaving.

"Despite a good season and 22 points, I'll not drive anymore for Toro Rosso in 2015," he told his 176,000 followers on Twitter.

"Thanks for those years. Let's go for another big challenge."

Toro Rosso have already signed Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, son of former F1 racer Jos, for next year with the second seat still vacant.

Russian rookie Daniil Kvyat has moved up to Red Bull's senior team as team mate to Australian Daniel Ricciardo. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)