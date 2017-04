Oct 4 Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel is leaving Red Bull at the end of the season, the Formula One team said.

"Sebastian Vettel has advised us that he will be leaving Red Bull at the end of the 2014 season," Red Bull said. "We want to warmly thank Sebastian for the incredible role he has played at Red Bull for the last six years."

Red Bull said Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat would partner Daniel Ricciardo next season.

