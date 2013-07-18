German three-time Red Bull Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel waves to the crowd while dressed as video game character Mario after a soapbox fun race in the western German town of Herten, near Gelsenkirchen, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The annual Race of Champions event, won by Germany's Formula One champions Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher for the past six years, is returning to Bangkok in December.

Organisers said in a statement on Thursday that Thailand had successfully bid to hold the event again at the Rajamangala stadium on December 14-15 - three weeks after the end of the Formula one season.

The competition, held every year since 1988, brings together top drivers from the world of motorsport - including rallying, Le Mans, MotoGP and IndyCar - to compete head-to-head in identical machinery.

French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was the individual winner last year, with Germany taking the team title.

"Last year's ROC was Thailand's largest motor sport event ever. It was an enormous success and put Thailand on the map for major sports events," said Kanokphand Chulakasem, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

