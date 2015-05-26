LONDON May 26 An investigation into a 2012 accident that severely injured Marussia's late Formula One test driver Maria de Villota has ended with no further action to be taken against any parties involved.

Britain's Health and Safety Executive said in a statement on Tuesday that the team and Spanish driver's family had been informed.

De Villota lost her right eye and suffered a fractured skull when her car ran into the back of a team truck at the Duxford airfield in eastern England after a straight-line aerodynamics test.

The Spaniard died of natural causes, probably linked to her injuries, the following year at the age of 33.

An investigation by the team immediately after the accident found there were no car-related issues to blame.

Tail-enders Marussia, who went into administration last year, are still competing in Formula One under the ownership of Manor Grand Prix Racing. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)