MADRID, July 26 Spanish test driver Maria De
Villota, seriously injured in a crash at the start of this
month, is "in good overall shape" and was released from hospital
on Wednesday, her Madrid clinic said.
The Marussia Formula One team's De Villota suffered
life-threatening head and facial injuries in the accident at
Duxford airfield in eastern England on July 3 and lost her right
eye after undergoing emergency surgery.
Madrid's La Paz hospital, which also treated late golfing
great Seve Ballesteros, said De Villota had undergone plastic
surgery and treated by brain and eye specialists during the six
days of her stay since returning from England.
The specialists "will continue to monitor her progress
because she will need further treatment from time to time in the
clinic," the hospital said.
De Villota did not need brain surgery but would be kept
under observation, it added.
The accident occurred just after the 32-year-old had
completed a straight-line aerodynamic test and was returning to
mechanics when her car accelerated abruptly and slammed into a
team truck at helmet level.
