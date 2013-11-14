LONDON Nov 14 International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt will stand unopposed for re-election next month after rival David Ward announced on Thursday he was withdrawing his candidacy.

"It has not proved possible for me to secure the required number of regional Vice Presidents for Sport to ensure the eligibility of my list," he wrote in a letter to FIA member clubs.

"I, therefore, would like to offer my congratulations to Jean Todt who will secure a second term uncontested if not unopposed."

The FIA, led by Frenchman Todt, is Formula One's governing body. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)