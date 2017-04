LONDON Pat Symonds, the former Renault F1 engineering head who was banned from Formula One in 2009 after a Singapore Grand Prix scandal, will join Williams next month as chief technical officer.

Williams, the former champions who have yet to score a point in nine races this season, announced the move on Tuesday and said their current technical head Mike Coughlan had left the team with immediate effect. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)