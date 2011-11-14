LONDON Nov 14 Former champions Williams
say they have reason to be optimistic about the future despite
hitting a new low in Abu Dhabi at the weekend.
For the first time -- or at least as far back as co-founder
Patrick Head could remember -- the nine-times constructors'
world champions started a Formula One race with both cars on the
back row of the grid.
Neither Brazilian Rubens Barrichello nor Venezuelan Pastor
Maldonado finished in the points, their sixth successive blank
sheet in a dire season that has brought just five points from 18
races.
In old money, with points only awarded to the top 10
finishers from last year, Williams would not have scored even a
single point with just two ninth places and a 10th to show for
their efforts.
Head, chairman Adam Parr and Barrichello refused to be
downcast however.
"Fundamentally the car is too weak and unusually we've been
unable to improve that situation during the year," Head, one of
the sport's engineering greats who presided over seven drivers'
titles between 1980 and 1997 and is known for speaking his mind,
told Reuters.
"But I'm very confident that with the new senior technical
staff that we will turn that around. Already major progress is
being made on next year's car on pretty much every parameter on
it," he added.
"I'm very confident we'll dig ourselves out of it but when
you are in a season like this ... it's obviously extremely
stressful for everybody."
TECHNICAL CHANGES
Williams will next year jettison the Cosworth engine for the
same Renault unit that powers champions Red Bull and have also
rung the changes at management level with technical director Sam
Michael now departed.
Parr said the new team of technical director Mike Coughlan,
aerodynamics head Jason Somerville and chief operations engineer
Mark Gillan was already showing huge potential.
"As we have taken on the new team, and as they have dug
under the stones, we have realised there are some quite profound
failings in the way we have been doing things," he told Reuters.
"But they're not going to be fixed overnight, so with the
best will in the world we are just being more realistic about
where we are and where we need to get to.
"I feel very energised about where we are at the moment
because the people here are just stunning, without exception,"
added Parr.
Barrichello, whose future beyond next week's Brazilian
season-ender remains uncertain with the team known to have had
discussions with 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen about a possible
comeback, agreed morale was improving.
"On the engine side, structure, new thinking, motivation,
everything can be a big step for next year," he told reporters.
"That's what I believe. I don't know if it's going to be a
winning car but it's going to be a hell of a lot better."
Barrichello said the comings and goings had caused problems,
with a lack of leadership once it had been announced Michael was
leaving and before the new people had got their feet under the
table.
"Right now I think people are accommodating quite well,
they've done everything they could to improve this car which is
a very bad one," said the 39-year-old veteran of 19 seasons. "So
they are putting all their efforts on a new one."
Parr said Williams had made a "huge error of resourcing and
judgment" in concentrating on a new gearbox rather than the
exhausts and mapping systems that teams like Red Bull had
exploited to such telling effect.
Head refused to point the finger at any one area, however,
even if Williams are the only team to have exceeded their engine
quota this year and picked up a penalty for it.
"What's disappointing for everybody, Sam included, is that
we were really determined to make a big step forward this year
and a lot of very hard work and good effort was put in and some
quite bold steps were taken," he said.
"But ultimately the overall sum was far from where it needed
to be."
(Editing by Sonia Oxley; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)