LONDON Jan 13 Williams announced the arrival of senior engineers from Force India, Mercedes and Lotus on Monday as part of an expansion of the Formula One team's technical staff under Pat Symonds.

The former champions, who finished ninth overall with just five points in a dismal 2013 season, said Jakob Andreasen had joined from Force India as head of engineering operations.

Craig Wilson has been signed from Mercedes as head of vehicle dynamics while Rod Nelson moves from Lotus to head the team's testing programme as well as leading the group providing support and analysis from the factory on grand prix weekends.

"These new appointments continue our aggressive approach in recruiting some of the sport's best talent," said technical head Symonds. "Our engineering team for the coming season is looking strong."

The season starts in Australia on March 16. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Martyn Herman)