LONDON Nov 19 Williams have dropped plans to appeal against Brazilian Felipe Massa's exclusion from his home grand prix last weekend for an overheated rear tyre.

The Formula One team said on Thursday that, despite still not agreeing with the exclusion and believing there was enough evidence for them to successfully appeal, they had decided against doing so to avoid disruption and extra expense.

"A hearing date is unlikely to be available until after the end of the season, impacting a time when the team wishes to turn its attention to its 2016 campaign," it said.

"Given the financial climate of the sport, and the fact that the decision does not impact the team's constructors' championship position, it has been decided that this would be an unnecessary cost to endure."

Williams have finished third overall for the second year in a row, with one race remaining in Abu Dhabi next week.

Massa, whose last win was at Interlagos in 2008, had finished in eighth place on Sunday.

However, checks on the grid before the start revealed that his right-rear tyre tread was 27 degrees celsius above the maximum temperature allowed by Pirelli. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)