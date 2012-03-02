LONDON, March 2 Founder and principal Frank Williams will step down from the board of former Formula One world champions Williams at the end of the month, the team said on Friday.

"I turn 70 in April and I have decided to signal the next stage in the gradual but inevitable process of handing over the reins to the next generation by stepping down from the Board at the end of this month," he said in a team statement.

"This is not as dramatic a move as it may appear: I shall continue to work full-time as Team Principal and I shall continue to attend all Board meetings as observer."

Williams, whose daughter Claire will join the board on April 1 as director of marketing and communications, remains as the majority shareholder in Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC.