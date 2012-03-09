By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, March 9
off track than on it last year with annual results on Friday
showing a strong increase in turnover and net profit despite the
team's worst season in Formula One.
Chairman Adam Parr told Reuters in an interview from
Australia, where the season starts next week, that the former
champions were in good shape financially and could hope for a
big step forward in races as well.
They still have no title sponsor after the departure of
American telecommunications giant AT&T at the end of last year
but Parr said there was no rush to find a replacement.
Williams Grand Prix Holdings, which includes the Formula One
team, reported earlier a 14.8 percent increase in turnover to
104.5 million pounds ($165.28 million). In the core business,
turnover increased by 12.7 percent to 102.3 million.
Overall group net profit was up 30 percent to 7.8 million.
Parr said Williams held net cash of 29.2 million pounds as
of Feb. 29 this year.
New business developments in Williams Hybrid Power, Williams
Advanced Engineering and the Williams Technology Centre in Qatar
were all "delivering promising results."
"It's a very healthy set of results under the circumstances,
meaning the general economic climate and given that aspects of
our performance were not satisfactory," Parr said.
"I am very satisfied with what we have done overall with the
business.
"I think this is the fourth year in a row that we have
produced a profit. We have paid off our debt and built up our
financial strength. We've been able to invest in the F1 business
and new businesses."
ACTIVE PARTNER
Parr said Williams had invested in new people and
technologies over the last nine months and were seeing the
benefit of that.
"We don't have a title sponsor at the moment and obviously
that's an important initiative for us. But it's something that
you have to get right because your title sponsor is the most
visible of your partners," he added.
"In many ways, it sets the character of the team.
"You want a title partner who is very active in the way they
promote and activate the partnership. This is not something we
are going to rush into, this is something we want to get right."
Williams have Venezuelan driver Pastor Maldonado, who brings
important backing from state oil company PDVSA, and Brazilian
Bruno Senna replacing veteran compatriot Rubens Barrichello in
the race line-up.
The team scored just five points last year and finished
ninth overall.
Parr denied there was an over-reliance on PDVSA's
contribution.
"PDVSA is an important partner of the team in financial and
other respects but it is by no means the only one. I think many
other teams would be absolutely delighted to have them as a
partner," he declared.
Parr would not make any prediction for the season but said
he was confident the team had put in place what was needed to
take a "significant step forward" on the track and was looking
forward to Melbourne.