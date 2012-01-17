LONDON Jan 17 Brazilian Bruno Senna will race for Williams, the last team of his late uncle and triple Formula One world champion Ayrton, this season.

The British-based former champions said in a statement on Tuesday that Senna, 28, would partner Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.

Senna, whose uncle died in a Williams at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, made his F1 debut with struggling HRT in 2010 and competed in the last eight races for Renault last season as a stand-in.

He replaces 39-year-old compatriot Rubens Barrichello, a family friend who made his race debut in 1993 with Ayrton as his mentor, whose Formula One career now appears to be at an end after 19 seasons and more starts than any other driver.