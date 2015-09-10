LONDON, Sept 10 Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of British IndyCar racer Justin Wilson in an English village near Silverstone circuit on Thursday.

Australian Mark Webber, a Jaguar team mate in Formula One in 2003, and retired three-times Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti were among the pallbearers at the church service in Paulerspury.

In a eulogy, former F1 racer Jonathan Palmer said Wilson had "died doing something he loved. He wasn't in denial about the risks."

Wilson died last month at the age of 37 after he was hit on the helmet by flying debris from a car he was following in the closing laps of a race at Pennsylvania's Pocono Raceway.

The Briton, who also raced in Formula One for the Minardi team that is now Toro Rosso, was a seven-time winner in the U.S. series.

He was the first IndyCar driver to die following a race incident since fellow Briton Dan Wheldon in a crash at Las Vegas in October 2011.

Formula One drivers held a minute's silence for Wilson at Monza last Sunday before the Italian Grand Prix and also carried stickers in his memory on their helmets. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)