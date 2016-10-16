BARCELONA Oct 16 Rally world champion Sebastien Ogier clinched his fourth successive championship for Volkswagen on Sunday after winning in Spain.

Ogier's title was the 13th in a row by a French driver called Sebastien, with compatriot Sebastien Loeb winning a record nine consecutively before him with Citroen between 2004 and 2012.

The Volkswagen driver had needed 16 points to be sure of the title -- effectively third place and one of three bonus points available -- but in the end his comfortable victory in the Rally of Catalunya made all such calculations unnecessary.

Ogier finished the final stage 15.6 seconds clear of Dani Sordo and also won two points in the power stage, with the Spaniard's Belgian Hyundai team mate Thierry Neuville third and a further minute behind.

The victory was the 37th of Ogier's career.

"It's been a tough season but it's fantastic," said the Frenchman, who had led by 5.8 seconds on Sunday morning after retaking the lead on Saturday. "To be champion two rallies before the end again is great. I cannot do much more." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)