Feb 8 Rally Sweden organisers have axed eight of the event's 21 scheduled stages after unusually warm weather threatened to force the cancellation of the second round of the world championship this weekend.

The season's only pure winter event, with cars using special studded tyres on frozen roads covered with snow and ice, starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.

However, rain and daytime temperatures of around four degrees Celsius in the region around Hagfors had triggered fears that the studded tyres would damage the soft surface and make conditions too dangerous.

The official wrc.com website said organisers submitted a revised route on Monday, cancelling Thursday's opening super-special stage among others. Colder weather is forecast for later in the week. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)