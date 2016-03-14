UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
March 14 Technical director Mark Smith has left Sauber days before the start of the new season, the Formula One team said on Monday.
Smith joined Sauber in July after stints at the now defunct Catherham team, Force India, Red Bull and Jordan.
Sauber said Smith has "decided to go back to the U.K. for family reasons."
The season starts this week with the Australian Grand Prix. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.