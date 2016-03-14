(Repeats fixing typo in second para)

March 14 Technical director Mark Smith has left Sauber days before the start of the new season, the Formula One team said on Monday.

Smith joined Sauber in July after stints at the now defunct Catherham team, Force India, Red Bull and Jordan.

Sauber said Smith has "decided to go back to the U.K. for family reasons."

The season starts this week with the Australian Grand Prix.