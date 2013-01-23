Jan 23 Japanese MotoGP rider Hiroshi Aoyama will be fit to test in Malaysia next month despite breaking his wrist in a motocross accident in Spain.

The official motogp.com website said the 2009 250cc world champion needed a week's rest for the fracture on his left wrist to heal but he would be able to attend the Feb. 5-7 test at Sepang.

Aoyama, who will race for the Avintia Blusens CRT team this season, was the last man to win the 250cc title before it became Moto2. He raced in world superbikes last season and as a substitute in the final MotoGP round in Valencia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)