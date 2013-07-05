July 5 MotoGP will return to Argentina next year after agreeing a three-year deal to race at the new Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, promoters Dorna said on Friday.

The race will be the first in the South American country since 1999, when Buenos Aires hosted the series.

"We will do our best to make sure MotoGP stays in our country for a long time," the promoters quoted Argentine tourism minister Enrique Meyer as saying after finalising the contract on a visit to the circuit.

Some MotoGP teams and riders are testing at the circuit in Santiago del Estero province, about 1,000km north of Buenos Aires, to gain data for a race that was originally due to feature on this year's calendar.

That round was dropped after a row involving Spanish oil firm Repsol, who sponsor the works Honda team, and the Spanish and Argentine governments. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by John O'Brien)