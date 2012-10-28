Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia Oct 28 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo sealed his second MotoGP title with a second place finish at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Spaniard Lorenzo takes an unassailable 43-point lead into the final round of the championship at his home grand prix in Valencia.
Australia's Casey Stoner, who is retiring at the end of the season, won the race for a sixth successive year. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.