PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia Oct 28 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo sealed his second MotoGP title with a second place finish at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Spaniard Lorenzo takes an unassailable 43-point lead into the final round of the championship at his home grand prix in Valencia.

Australia's Casey Stoner, who is retiring at the end of the season, won the race for a sixth successive year. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)