Aug 14 Italy's Andrea Iannone won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday for his first MotoGP victory as Ducati celebrated a return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2010.

Ducati, whose last win was with Australian Casey Stoner in Australia six years ago, made it a one-two finish for the first time since 2007 with Andrea Dovizioso following his compatriot home in his 250th GP start.

Spain's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo was third for Yamaha to cut the overall lead of Honda's Marc Marquez to 43 points.

Marquez, riding with a dislocated shoulder after a crash in practice at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, finished fifth behind Yamaha's Italian veteran Valentino Rossi in fourth.

After 10 of 18 rounds, Marquez now has 181 points to Lorenzo's 138 with Rossi third on 124.

Iannone, who is joining Suzuki next year, was the first Italian to win for Ducati since Loris Capirossi in Japan in 2007. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)