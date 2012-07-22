Hector Barbera of Spain adjusts his earplugs inside his box during a training session at Circuit de Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/files

Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera is likely to miss next week's U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca after breaking his left leg and shinbone in a training accident.

The Ducati Pramac Racing team said their sole rider would undergo surgery in Barcelona on Sunday and doctors would then determine his recovery time.

"The Pramac Racing Team will wait for the surgery's result to decide the plans for the foreseeable future," they added in the statement.

The injury came only a week after the rider secured his first front row MotoGP start by qualifying third for the Italian Grand Prix. Barbera is 11th overall with 60 points.

