July 22 Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera is
likely to miss next week's U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca after
breaking his left leg and shinbone in a training accident.
The Ducati Pramac Racing team said their sole rider would
undergo surgery in Barcelona on Sunday and doctors would then
determine his recovery time.
"The Pramac Racing Team will wait for the surgery's result
to decide the plans for the foreseeable future," they added in
the statement.
The injury came only a week after the rider secured his
first front row MotoGP start by qualifying third for the Italian
Grand Prix. Barbera is 11th overall with 60 points.
