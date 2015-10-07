ROME Oct 7 Former superbike world champion Max Biaggi will be tried over allegations that he evaded almost 18 million euros ($20.2 million) in taxes, a legal source said on Wednesday.

The trial will start next September in Rome, the source said, citing a judge in Rome who ordered the trial. Biaggi is accused of having used "fraudulent" foreign residency in Monte Carlo to reduce his tax liabilities in Italy before 2012.

There was no immediate response to calls to Biaggi's press representatives for comment, however Italian media quoted Biaggi as denying wrongdoing.

"There was no tax evasion," he was quoted as saying. "This is an affair that has been dragging on for years and I am amazed it has come up only now. It concerns my residence in Monte Carlo when I have been genuinely living since 1992 and where my children were born."

Biaggi was cleared of a separate accusation of tax evasion in 2013 after Italy passed an amnesty for capital held outside the country.

The 44-year-old won four 250cc world championships and was superbike champion in 2010 and 2012. ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Clare Fallon)