Nov 18 Moto2 world champion Stefan Bradl
will move up to MotoGP next season with the LCR Honda team after
signing a two-year contract.
Team manager Lucio Cecchinello said he had been impressed by
the German at an end-of-season test in Valencia.
"Stefan is young and fast and he just clinched the Moto2
world title so we believe we can grow together within the team
in the next two years," he said in a statement.
