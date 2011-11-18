Nov 18 Moto2 world champion Stefan Bradl will move up to MotoGP next season with the LCR Honda team after signing a two-year contract.

Team manager Lucio Cecchinello said he had been impressed by the German at an end-of-season test in Valencia.

"Stefan is young and fast and he just clinched the Moto2 world title so we believe we can grow together within the team in the next two years," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)