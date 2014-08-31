SILVERSTONE, England Aug 31 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez powered to his 11th victory in 12 races after a thrilling British Grand Prix battle with fellow-Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo on Sunday.

Marquez, who had put his works Honda on pole position for the 10th time this season, lost out to Lorenzo at the start but seized back the lead from Yamaha's double champion with seven laps to go.

Lorenzo was not about to give up, going back in front two laps later when Marquez ran wide at Stowe.

That was not the end of it, with Marquez then barging through in a bodywork-banging move with the machines almost locked together and the pair crossing the line just 0.732 of a second apart.

Italian Valentino Rosso, making a record 246th start in the top category, finished third on his Yamaha.

Marquez, who has been beaten just once this season, now has an 89 point lead over Pedrosa who won the previous round in the Czech Republic.

Marquez has 288 points, Pedrosa 199 and Rossi 189. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)