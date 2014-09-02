LONDON, Sept 2 Donington circuit will return to the MotoGP calendar next year for the first time since 2009 after a deal was agreed on Tuesday for the circuit to host the 2015 British Grand Prix.

This year's race was held at Silverstone but series commercial rights holders Dorna last month announced a five-year agreement on a proposed new circuit that has yet to be built in South Wales.

With that circuit unlikely to be ready until 2016 at the earliest, Local promoters had to find a substitute and approached Donington.

The Midlands circuit has a strong tradition of hosting motorcycle races and was the regular home of the British Grand Prix between 1987 and 2009.

"The Circuit of Wales has worked very quickly to secure the best deal for the British race fans and we believe Donington Park will deliver a fantastic race in 2015," said Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson)