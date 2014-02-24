Feb 24 Brazil has been left off the amended 2014
MotoGP calendar having previously been included for the first
time in 10 years.
A first race in Argentina since 1999 stays on the list,
however.
Spain's Aragon Grand Prix moves back a week to Sept. 28 to
replace the axed Brazil race, which was due to be hosted in
Brasilia.
A MotoGP statement on Monday gave no reason for the Brazil
race being removed to leave the calendar at 18 races.
Brazil is gearing up to host the 2014 soccer World Cup in
June and July but has been beset by problems. Rio de Janeiro
will also hold the 2016 Olympics.
2014 MotoGP calendar
March 23 - Qatar* - Doha/Losail
Apr. 13 - Americas - Austin (United States)
Apr. 27 - Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo
May 4 - Spain - Jerez de la Frontera
May 18 - France - Le Mans
June 1 - Italy - Mugello
June 15 - Catalunya - Barcelona (Spain)
June 28 - Netherlands** - TT Assen
July 13 - Germany - Sachsenring
Aug. 10 - Indianapolis GP - Indianapolis (U.S.)
Aug. 17 - Czech Republic - Brno
Aug. 31 - Great Britain - Silverstone
Sept.14 - San Marino - Marco Simoncelli Misano
Sept.28 - Aragon - Motorland Aragon (Spain)
Oct. 12 - Japan - Motegi
Oct. 19 - Australia - Phillip Island
Oct. 26 - Malaysia - Sepang
Nov. 9. - Valencia - Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (Spain)
* Evening Race
** Saturday Race
