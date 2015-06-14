BARCELONA, June 14 Jorge Lorenzo dominated from start to finish to win his fourth successive race at the Catalunya MotoGP on Sunday.

The Spaniard led for a record 102 consecutive laps, breaking Casey Stoner's previous benchmark of 88 laps, after moving into the front on the first bend having started third on the grid.

Lorenzo's team mate Valentino Rossi completed a 1-2 finish for Yamaha, while Honda's Dani Pedrosa was third.

Rossi continued to lead the world championship standings with 138 points, one point ahead of Lorenzo.

World champion Marc Marquez's poor season continued as he failed to finish his second successive race, crashing out on the third lap on Sunday.

"I was on my home circuit and I wanted to give 100 percent," Marquez told reporters.

"The thing is though that if you are not at your best then these things can happen. I felt strong but couldn't brake into the corner." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)