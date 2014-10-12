BRIEF-India's Vijay Mallya tweets "extradition hearing in court started today as expected"
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)
Oct 12 Following is a list of MotoGP world champions after Spaniard Marc Marquez of Honda retained his title with a second place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
- - -
Year Winner Constructor
2014 Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda
2013 Marquez Honda
2012 Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha
2011 Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda
2010 Lorenzo Yamaha
2009 Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha
2008 Rossi Yamaha
2007 Stoner Ducati
2006 Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Honda
2005 Rossi Yamaha
2004 Rossi Yamaha
2003 Rossi Honda
2002 Rossi Honda (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel