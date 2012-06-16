June 16 British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow's home bad luck continued for the second year in a row on Saturday when he was taken to hospital after crashing in final practice at a windy Silverstone.

The Tech3 Yamaha rider missed last year's race after crashing in qualifying and breaking his collarbone in five places.

Team principal Herve Poncharal told BBC television the rider would miss qualifying but might be able to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

"I'm really sorry for Cal, sorry for us but even more sorry for the crowd that came here to support him," he said.

"This is almost the replica of last year. Same scenario, same thing. There is definitely a spell on the British riders for their home grand prix.

"There is at the moment nothing broken," added Poncharal as qualifying started. "They made an X-ray at the medical centre but the pain is so big on the left ankle that they did not understand why.

"So they went to the hospital to have a scan to really see better...The best-case scenario if there is nothing broken, only pain, he will have the possibility to start the race from the back of the grid. But at the moment it's too early to say."

Poncharal said Crutchlow was doing a two-lap test of his spare bike, which he had not used so far, and was on the final section when he had opened the throttle a little too much and lost control at Chapel corner.

"To crash and get an injury on a slow lap is even more frustrating," he said. "I don't want to blame anybody, he's been doing excellent so far and we are happy with him."

Crutchlow is in his second season with the French-based team but is out of contract at the end of the year and faces an uncertain future.

His results this season have caught the eye however, with him qualifying in the top five in all five races so far and taking two fourth-place finishes as well as two fifths.

The Coventry-born rider is currently fifth overall with 56 points after making the best start to a season by a British rider in the top flight since Ron Haslam in 1987. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)