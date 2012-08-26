PRAGUE Aug 26 Spain's Dani Pedrosa surged past Jorge Lorenzo in the final turn at the Czech MotoGP on Sunday, winning a dramatic finish in Brno to narrow his compatriot's lead in the riders' championship.

Pedrosa, coming off his second first-place finish of the season last weekend at Indianapolis, overtook Lorenzo midway through the race but needed to pass the championship leader at the end after losing his lead in the middle of the last lap.

The Honda rider finished in a time of 42:51.570, just 0.178 seconds ahead of Lorenzo.

Pedrosa is now on 232 points, 13 points behind Lorenzo in the standings with six races remaining.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished third to claim his first podium spot of the season, easily ahead of Italy's Andrea Dovizioso in fourth place. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Tim Hart)