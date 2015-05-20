May 20 MotoGP's Espargaro brothers Aleix and Pol have both undergone surgery on the same day after last weekend's French Grand Prix.

Yamaha Tech 3 rider Pol had an operation on his right forearm in Madrid on Tuesday after experiencing problems with muscle tensing, also known as 'arm pump' during the race at Le Mans.

"The truth is that I had experienced that sensation before but I did not consider it important, but unfortunately in these last two races it has been a little more serious," he said in a team statement.

"In Le Mans it was even worse because I struggled very early in the race being nearly unable to ride the bike.

"Fortunately, the operation went well and I can now start working again in order to get in the best possible physical condition for the upcoming races."

Suzuki rider Aleix Espargaro had surgery in Barcelona to repair ligament damage to his right thumb after crashing heavily in practice at Le Mans.

The next race is scheduled for Italy, at the Mugello circuit, on May 31. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in Monaco, editing by Pritha Sarkar)