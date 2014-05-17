May 17 Honda's MotoGP champion Marc Marquez scorched to his fifth pole position in five races this year at the French Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who also qualified on pole at the last race of 2013 and has won the first four of the year, continued his 100 percent record with a record time of one minute 32.042 seconds at the Le Mans circuit.

Rookie compatriot Pol Espargaro was second fastest for Tech3 Yamaha in their home race with Italian Andrea Dovizioso completing the front row on a Ducati.

Two world champions took their places on the second row, with factory Yamaha team mates Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo qualifying fifth and sixth. Germany's Stefan Bradl lines up fourth on a Honda.

Marquez's Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa, who recently underwent arm surgery, qualified only ninth.

Victory on Sunday will make Marquez, already the youngest MotoGP champion, the youngest rider to win five successive races in the premier class.

The record was set by Britain's late Mike Hailwood at the age of 22 years and 160 days in the 500cc class in 1962.

French Grand Prix promoters also announced on Saturday that they had extended their contract with rights holders Dorna Sports for a further five years to 2021. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)