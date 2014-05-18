May 18 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the French Grand Prix for Honda on Sunday and took Mike Hailwood's 52-year-old record as the youngest rider to win five races in a row in the top class of motorcycling.

The Spaniard, still only 21, also started on pole for the fifth time in five races this season but had to fight back from 10th place after a poor getaway at the Le Mans circuit.

He reeled in Italian Valentino Rossi, who had led off the start, with 16 of 28 laps to go and pulled away convincingly to become the first rider to win five races in a row from pole since Australian Mick Doohan in 1997.

Rossi finished second for Yamaha with Spaniard Alvaro Bautista third on a non-works Gresini Honda. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)