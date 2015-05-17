LE MANS, France May 17 Spain's Jorge Lorenzo celebrated his second successive MotoGP win after leading team mate and championship leader Valentino Rossi in a Yamaha one-two at Sunday's French Grand Prix.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso was third for Ducati, with world champion Marc Marquez only fourth for Honda after starting on pole position.

The result left Rossi 15 points clear of Lorenzo, who won the previous race in Spain and is the first rider to win twice in a row this year, after five rounds.

The Italian has 102 points, to Lorenzo's 87 with Dovizioso on 83 and Marquez losing ground on 69.

Marquez's team mate and fellow-Spaniard Dani Pedrosa failed to score on his comeback, having missing the last three races due to arm surgery, after crashing out on the second lap. He rejoined the field in last place and finished 16th. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)