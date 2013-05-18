May 18 World championship leader Marc Marquez, riding a Honda, took his second pole position in MotoGP when he clocked the best time in the second qualifying session of the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Spanish rookie, who became the youngest MotoGP winner when he won the Grand Prix of the Americas last month, clocked one minute 32.187 seconds and beat compatriot Jorge Lorenzo on a Yamaha by 0.030 of a second.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso was third, 0.416 off the pace.

"I'm very happy. I had the confidence," Marquez said.

Dani Pedrosa crashed but was back on his bike to take the sixth fastest time behind Britain's Cal Crutchlow and German Stefan Bradl, who were fourth and fifth respectively.

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi, looking to clinch his 80th career MotoGP, could manage eighth place only. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)