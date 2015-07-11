July 11 Honda's double world champion Marc Marquez took pole position for the German Grand Prix on an all-Spanish front row on Saturday.

Marquez's team mate Dani Pedrosa will line up second at the Sachsenring in Sunday's race, his best qualifying of the season, with Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo completing the front row.

Yamaha's championship leader Valentino Rossi will start in sixth place.

Marquez has now qualified on pole for six years in a row at the Sachsenring circuit near Chemnitz in eastern Germany, and won five times.

"We will try for six wins," he said after securing pole with a track record qualifying lap of one minute 20.336 seconds. "The most important thing is the confidence with the bike is really high."

Italy's nine times world champion Rossi is 10 points clear of Lorenzo in the standings, with Marquez fourth overall and 74 points off the lead.

"It seems the Honda (used by Marquez) has no problems," said Lorenzo. "They're able to break later and accelerate very soon. It will be tough to stay with them... I think our goal is to try to get the podium." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)