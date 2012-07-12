MADRID, July 12 Promising Moto2 rider Marc Marquez will replace the retiring Casey Stoner and join Spanish compatriot Dani Pedrosa at Honda for the 2013 and 2014 championships, the MotoGP team said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Marquez, world champion in the 125cc category in 2010, finished runner-up in Moto2 last year and is currently leading the standings by 43 points after eight of 17 races.

"To reach MotoGP next season with Repsol Honda is a dream come true," Marquez said on MotoGP.com.

"Now my focus is on Moto2 where my team and I are working very hard and we are excited to achieve our goal, which is to win the world championship in 2012."

Reigning MotoGP champion Stoner of Australia announced in May he would retire at the end of the season after falling out of love with the sport.

Pedrosa has been with Honda since his debut in 2001. He moved up to MotoGP in 2006 and has been twice runner-up.

The 26-year-old won his first Grand Prix of the season last weekend in Germany and lies second in the standings, 14 points behind Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo, another Spaniard.

"The fight for the championship this year is still open and the next two seasons will be very interesting for me," Pedrosa said.